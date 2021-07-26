California's largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West

The lightning-caused fire has burned 67 homes, mainly cabins, and at least 2,000 houses were under evacuation orders.

Firefighters have been dealing with perilous fire behavior, with flames consuming huge areas of vegetation each day. Such conditions are often from a combination of unusual random, short-term and natural weather patterns heightened by long-term, human-caused climate change. Global warming has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years.

In southwest Montana, officials were focusing on structure protection for three fires amid weather forecasts of rising temperatures, low humidity and westerly winds this week, factors that could produce explosive growth.

Crews were trying to protect about 200 homes and cabins and prevent the 44-square-mile (144-square-kilometer) Trail Creek blaze from reaching the Big Hole National Battlefield in Beaverhead County, fire spokesman Jason Nedlo said. The battlefield site, operated by the National Park Service, has been closed because of the fire threat.

Five federal firefighters were in stable condition Sunday after being burned when swirling winds blew a lightning-caused wildfire back on them in eastern Montana on Thursday. The five were building a defensive line at the Devil’s Creek Fire in Garfield County when the weather shifted suddenly.

Elsewhere in California, the 105-square-mile (272-square-kilometer) Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe continued to burn through timber and chaparral and threatened communities on both sides of the California-Nevada state line. The fire, sparked by lightning July 4 in Alpine County, California, has destroyed at least 23 buildings, including more than a dozen in Nevada. It was 45% contained.

In north-central Washington, firefighters battled two blazes in Okanogan County that threatened hundreds of homes and again caused hazardous air quality conditions Saturday. And in northern Idaho, east of Spokane, Washington, a small fire near the Silverwood Theme Park prompted evacuations Friday evening at the park and in the surrounding area. The theme park was back open Saturday with the fire half contained.

More than 85 large wildfires were burning around the country, most of them in Western states. They had burned over 1.4 million acres (2,135 square miles, or more than 553,000 hectares).

Jesse Ackley and firefighter Sergio Zavala examine a water pump while preparing for the Dixie Fire's approach in Plumas County, Calif., Sunday, July 25, 2021. Officials expanded evacuation orders earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Scorched mailboxes lie on the ground after the Dixie Fire passed through the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, Calif., Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighter Chad Claunch passes a home while preparing for the Dixie Fire's approach, north of Quincy in Plumas County, Calif., Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Homeowner John Gleason speaks with firefighters as the Dixie Fire approaches in Plumas County, Calif., Sunday, July 25, 2021. Officials expanded evacuation orders earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

As new evacuation orders take effect for the Dixie Fire, Carlos Duran, left, and Rich McFeely examine a fire map in Quincy, Calif., on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

As new evacuation orders take effect for the Dixie Fire, residents examine a fire map in Quincy, Calif., on Sunday, July 25, 2021. From right to left are Rich McFeely, Vickie Duran and Carlos Duran. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighters work to save a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The home, along with neighboring residences, ended up burning. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Flames consume vehicles as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A firefighter prepares to battle the Dixie Fire, which was tearing through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighters watch flames burst from a propane tank as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A fire train crosses a bridge as the Dixie Fire burns in Plumas County, Calif., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The train is capable of spraying retardant to coat tracks and surrounding land. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighters ride atop a fire train while battling the Dixie Fire in Plumas County, Calif., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The train is capable of spraying retardant to coat tracks and surrounding land. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Seen in a long exposure photograph, the Dixie Fire burns behind a bridge in Plumas County, Calif., on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A Union Pacific fire train sprays water to keep flames from the Dixie Fire from damaging tracks in Plumas County, Calif., on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Flames consume vehicles as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

William Deal wets down his 1977 Trans Am as the Dixie Fire approaches Crescent Mills in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. Deal, who lives in a community under evacuation orders, planned to stay to defend his home from the fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

William Deal wets down his 1977 Trans Am as the Dixie Fire approaches Crescent Mills in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. Deal, who lives in a community under evacuation orders, planned to stay to defend his home from the fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighter Jason Prado monitors flames as his crew burns vegetation to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading near Prattville in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Cal Fire Capt. Dom Kaska, right, monitors flames as his crew burns vegetation to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading near Prattville in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger