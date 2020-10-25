X

Californians see power shutoffs as winds, fire danger rise

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, Thomas Henney, left, and Charles Chavira watch a plume spread over Healdsburg, Calif., as the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn. Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state. California fire officials said the state hit the astonishing milestone Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 with about two months remaining in the fire season. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and AMY TAXIN, Associated Press
Hundreds of thousands of Californians lost power as utilities sought to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires and the fire-weary state braced for a new bout of dry, windy weather

More than 1 million people were expected be in the dark Monday during what officials have said could be the strongest wind event in California this year.

It's the fifth time this year that Pacific Gas & Electric, the nation's largest utility, has cut power to customers in a bid to reduce the risk that downed or fouled power lines or other equipment could ignite a blaze during bone-dry weather conditions and gusty winds. On Sunday, the utility shut off power to 225,000 customers in Northern California and planned to do the same for another 136,000 customers in a total of 36 counties.

“This event is by far the largest we've experienced this year, the most extreme weather,” said Aaron Johnson, the utility's vice president of wildfire safety and public engagement. “We're trying to find ways to make the events less difficult.”

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for much of the state, predicting winds of up to 35 mph (56 kph) in lower elevations and more than 70 mph (113 kph) in mountainous areas of Southern California. The concern is that any spark could be blown into flames sweeping through tinder-dry brush and forestland.

The conditions could equal those during devastating fires in California’s wine country in 2017 and last year’s Kincade Fire, the National Weather Service said. Fire officials said PG&E transmission lines sparked that Sonoma County fire last October, which destroyed hundreds of homes and caused nearly 100,000 people to flee.

Weather conditions shifted in Northern California on Sunday, with humidity dropping and winds picking up speed, said Scott Strenfel, senior meteorologist for PG&E. He said another round of winds is expected Monday night.

Southern California, which saw cooler temperatures and patchy drizzle over the weekend, is also bracing for extreme fire weather. Southern California Edison said it was considering safety outages for 71,000 customers in six counties starting Monday, with San Bernardino County potentially the most affected.

Los Angeles County urged residents to sign up for emergency notifications and prepare to evacuate, preferably arranging to stay with family or friends in less risky areas who aren’t suspected to have the coronavirus. Local fire officials boosted staffing as a precaution.

“The reality is come midnight and through Tuesday we’re going to be in the most significant red flag conditions we’ve had this year,” said Kevin McGowan, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

Scientists say climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable. Traditionally October and November are the worst months for fires, but already this year the state has seen more than 8,600 wildfires that have scorched a record 6,400 square miles (16,576 square kilometers) and destroyed about 9,200 homes, businesses and other structures. There have been 31 deaths.

Many of this year’s devastating fires were started by thousands of dry lightning strikes, but some remain under investigation for potential electrical causes. While the biggest fires in California have been fully or significantly contained, more than 5,000 firefighters remain committed to 20 blazes, including a dozen major incidents, state fire officials said.

PG&E officials said the planned outages are a safety measure and understood they burden residents, especially with many working from home and their children taking classes online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheriff Kory Honea of Butte County said he’s concerned about residents in foothill communities during the blackouts because cellular service can be spotty and it’s the only way many can stay informed when the power is out.

“It is quite a strain on them to have to go through these over and over and over again,” he said.

Taxin reported from Orange County, California. Associated Press writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, fire investigators examine the scene around a transformer tower in Sylmar, Calif., suspected of being responsible for starting the Saddleridge fire. Southern California Edison announced Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, on its website it was considering safety outages for 75,000 customers in six Southern California counties. San Bernardino County was expected to be the most affected by those potential cuts. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, smoke from a wildfire called the Saddle Ridge Fire hangs above power lines as the sun rises in Newhall, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric started cutting power Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, to tens of thousands of customers in Northern California and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires due to extreme fire weather. The nation's largest utility said outages began in the north of the state in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn, Colusa and Lake counties and were expected to continue southward throughout Sunday and possibly into Monday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, Armando Espinoza delivers paper products to a cafe in downtown Sonoma, Calif., where power is turned off. Pacific Gas & Electric says it may cut power to some 1 million people this weekend in central and Northern California, which could see the most dangerous fire weather of the season. PG&E says it could begin safety shutoffs Sunday morning, Oct. 25, 2020, as gusts and low humidity ramp up the risk of downing power lines and sparking massive fires in tinder-dry brush. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Oakland police officers patrol a street in the Montclair shopping district during a power outage in Oakland, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric says it may cut power to some 1 million people this weekend in central and Northern California, which could see the most dangerous fire weather of the season. PG&E says it could begin safety shutoffs Sunday morning, Oct. 25, 2020, as gusts and low humidity ramp up the risk of downing power lines and sparking massive fires in tinder-dry brush. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Southern California Edison crews replace power lines that were damaged from the Tick Fire in Santa Clarita, Calif. Southern California Edison announced Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, on its website it was considering safety outages for 75,000 customers in six Southern California counties. San Bernardino County was expected to be the most affected by those potential cuts. (AP Photo/ Christian Monterrosa, File)

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Sodhi Singh, closes up his Chevron station shortly after losing power in Healdsburg, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric cut power Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, to more than 100,000 California customers and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires because of extreme fire weather. More than 1 million people could be affected by planned outages as California braces for a return of gusty winds and bone-dry weather. As many as 361,000 customers in 36 counties could be affected by outages in northern California and another 83,000 customers in Southern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo a vehicle drives through a darkened Montclair Village as Pacific Gas & Electric power shutdowns continue in Oakland, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric says it may cut power to some 1 million people this weekend in central and Northern California, which could see the most dangerous fire weather of the season. PG&E says it could begin safety shutoffs Sunday morning, Oct. 25, 2020, as gusts and low humidity ramp up the risk of downing power lines and sparking massive fires in tinder-dry brush. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric sign is displayed on the exterior of a PG&E building in San Francisco. Pacific Gas & Electric will cut power to over 1 million people on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region, the utility announced Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2018 file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to restore power lines in Paradise, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric started cutting power Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, to tens of thousands of California residents and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires due to extreme fire weather. The nation's largest utility said outages began in the far north of the state in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn, Colusa, and Lake counties and were expected to continue southward throughout Sunday and possibly into Monday. Power was initially cut to 26,500 customers. As many as 361,000 customers in 36 counties could be affected. California is bracing for a return of gusty winds and bone-dry weather. The National Weather Service issued red-flag warnings for many areas. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

