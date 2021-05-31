Californians hit beaches, travel ahead of virus rules easing

But the state has reported a significant turnaround. In recent weeks, newly reported infections in California have fallen below 1,000 on some days and the state’s positivity rate has been 1%.

The state is now expected to end its tier system for business operations on June 15. Already, about 90% of California’s population is in the lower two of the state's four tiers guiding business activities.

Large-scale indoor events will have vaccination or negative test requirements until at least October.

The change in pandemic-related rules comes as Californians gear up for summertime fun.

At Los Angeles International Airport, travel reached a 2021 record on Friday with more than 78,000 passengers passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, airport officials said. Daily passenger traffic is still about half of what it was two years ago but has been steadily increasing, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“It’s been a long year, and to see people coming back to the airport is a great change of pace,” said Heath Montgomery, an airport spokesperson.

Just in time for Memorial Day, a local veterans' group that met weekly until the pandemic halted in-person gatherings finally got a long-awaited reunion.

Members got together in West Hills for coffee and donuts and to catch up on the year gone by, Ed Reynolds, a veteran with Wings over Wendy's, told KTLA television.

“It's good to see these faces again,” he said, his voice cracking. “It's sort of emotional.”

FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2020, file photo, Surfers ride as the sun goes down the day before the beach is scheduled to close during the coronavirus outbreak in Newport Beach, Calif. Californians headed to campgrounds, beaches and restaurants over the long holiday weekend as the state prepared to shed some of its coronavirus rules. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill