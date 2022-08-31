California won't expand teen vaccines without parental OK

A coalition of groups opposed to vaccine mandates called it a “blatant, dangerous trampling of California parents’ and guardians’ ability to protect and care for their children.”

A Voice for Choice Advocacy said minors may not know their full medical history and the potential risks. And if they don't tell their parents that they obtained the vaccine on their own, the group said parents may not know what's wrong if their child has an adverse reaction.

Vaccine consent ages vary across the country. Alabama allows children to consent to vaccines starting at age 14, Oregon at 15 and Rhode Island and South Carolina at 16. Cities including Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., allow children age 11 and up to consent to COVID-19 vaccines, and in San Francisco the age is 12 and older.

The teen consent bill was one several coronavirus-related bills that faced heavy opposition.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic Sen. Richard Pan both delayed until next year measures relating to school vaccinations, while Democratic Assemblymember Buffy Wicks withdrew her bill that would have forced all California businesses to require coronavirus vaccines for their employees.

Another Pan bill still moving forward would require schools create COVID-19 testing plans.

Also still under consideration are a bill by Democratic Assemblymember Evan Low that would make doctors spreading coronavirus misinformation or disinformation subject to discipline for professional misconduct, and one by Democratic Assemblymember Akilah Weber that would require health care providers, schools, child care facilities and others to disclose certain patient information to the California Department of Public Health and local health officials.

