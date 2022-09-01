California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

State Route 94 was closed.
No injuries were immediately reported, but there were “multiple close calls” as residents rushed to flee, said Capt. Thomas Shoots with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
"We had multiple 911 calls from folks unable to evacuate" because their homes were surrounded by the fire, Shoots told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
The National Weather Service said many valleys, foothills, mountains and desert areas of the state remained under an elevated fire risk because of low humidity and high temperatures, which set several records for the day. The hottest days were expected to be Sunday and Monday.
Wildfires have sprung up this summer throughout the Western states. The largest and deadliest blaze in California this year erupted in late July in Siskyou County, near the Oregon state line. It killed four people and destroyed much of the small community of Klamath River.
Scientists have said climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Across the American West, a 22-year megadrought deepened so much in 2021 that the region is now in the driest spell in at least 1,200 years.
A wildfire burns in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A wildfire burns in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A man watches as smoke rises from a wildfire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A man watches as smoke rises from a wildfire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A firefighter works on hotspots while battling a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A firefighter works on hotspots while battling a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water at a wildfire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water at a wildfire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A firefighter works on hotspots as a helicopter drops water at a wildfire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A firefighter works on hotspots as a helicopter drops water at a wildfire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water at a wildfire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water at a wildfire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Firefighter watch as a helicopter drops water at a wildfire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Firefighter watch as a helicopter drops water at a wildfire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Firefighter Brad Goodfellow, of the Los Angeles County Engine 80, watches the Route Fire as it burns a ridge Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Firefighter Brad Goodfellow, of the Los Angeles County Engine 80, watches the Route Fire as it burns a ridge Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Members of the news media photograph the Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Members of the news media photograph the Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
An air tanker drops fire retardant onto the advancing Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
An air tanker drops fire retardant onto the advancing Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A plane drops fire retardant onto the advancing Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A plane drops fire retardant onto the advancing Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
The Route Fire burns over the closed-off interstate 5 Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
The Route Fire burns over the closed-off interstate 5 Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A firefighter hoses down hot spots while battling the Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A firefighter hoses down hot spots while battling the Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Firefighters pour water over a camper while battling the Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Firefighters pour water over a camper while battling the Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A helicopter drops water on the advancing Route Fire over the closed-off interstate 5 Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A helicopter drops water on the advancing Route Fire over the closed-off interstate 5 Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Students from Castaic High School walks past a plume caused by the Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Students from Castaic High School walks past a plume caused by the Route Fire Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
