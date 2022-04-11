journal-news logo
X

California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major wildfires started by its aging power lines in Northern California

Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major wildfires started by its aging power lines in Northern California, prosecutors announced Monday.

PG&E does not admit wrongdoing in the two settlements reached with prosecutors for last year’s Dixie Fire — one of the largest wildfires in California’s history — and the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. The deals expedite damages payments to the hundreds of people whose homes were destroyed.

PG&E also will submit to five years of oversight by an independent monitor similar to the supervision it faced during five years of criminal probation after it was convicted for misconduct that contributed to its natural gas explosion that killed eight people in 2010.

In Other News
1
Judge weighs cameras in next trial over George Floyd's death
2
Live Updates | City official: 10,000-plus killed in Mariupol
3
Austrian chancellor tells Putin to end Ukraine war
4
Italian premier says Algeria to boost natural gas exports
5
IS supporter found guilty of killing UK lawmaker David Amess
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top