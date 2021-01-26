California to take more control over slow vaccine delivery

It wasn't immediately clear how the change will affect giant vaccination sites at places like LA’s Dodger Stadium and Orange County’s Disneyland, which have been inoculating thousands of people a day. It’s also unclear how the move will affect people who have received first doses but still require second shots.

California has said healthcare, education and childcare, emergency service and food and agriculture workers, as well as anyone 65 and older, are eligible for vaccines.

The third party administrator or administrators will allocate vaccines directly to providers, which will include county public health systems, pharmacies, health systems, public hospitals, community health centers, pharmacies and pop-up sites.

Dr. Chris Farnitano, health officer for the San Francisco Bay Area county of Contra Costa, said they’re seeking details about the new arrangement, but expects county public health offices to continue playing a major role. Counties know the makeup of its residents best, and provide health care to people who lack insurance or who are underinsured.

“The local health departments are still going to be the main on the ground provider of vaccine to the community. Hopefully, this will be better coordination at the state level and maybe bringing in additional partners,” he said.

On Monday, Newsom caught counties by surprise when he abruptly lifted stay-home orders that covered much of the state.

The state has also launched a website called “My Turn” where people can sign up to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine and to schedule appointments.

More people will become eligible for vaccines in the future based on age, the state health agency said in a statement.