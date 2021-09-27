California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

“As states across our country continue to enact undemocratic voter suppression laws, California is increasing voter access, expanding voting options and bolstering elections integrity and transparency,” Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Mail-in voting put California Republicans in a tricky spot during the recent recall election against Newsom, which he handily defeated. Many Republicans didn't trust the process, leaving party leaders to both encourage their voters to cast ballots while promising they were closely monitoring claims of fraud.

Republicans who hold a minority in the state Legislature rejected the effort to expand mail balloting.

Another proposal Newsom signed relaxes the rules around ballot signatures, giving officials more leeway to accept ballots if the signature doesn't exactly match what's on file. The legislation by Democratic Sen. Josh Becker bars election officials from taking a voter's party preference into account when evaluating their signature. Republicans in the state Legislature also opposed the bill.

In order to reject a signature, two other election officials must also determine if the signature differs in obvious ways from the signature in the person's registration record.

Other bills Newsom signed:

-Increase penalties for improper use of campaign funds

-Expand the distance at which campaign activities are blocked outside of polling places