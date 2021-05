California leaving: State population declines for first time

But the Newsom administration says California's population decline is an outlier, blaming it on the coronavirus pandemic that turned everything upside down in 2020.

California has been steadily losing people to other states for years. From 2010 to 2020, about 6.1 million people left for other states and only 4.9 million arrived from other parts of the country, according to an analysis of census data by the Public Policy Institute of California.

But the influx of international immigrants and births outpacing deaths have always been enough to overcome that loss. That changed in 2020.

In a normal year, California might have between 140,000 and 150,000 people move in from other countries. In 2020, it was just 29,000 people — a direct impact, state officials say, of the Trump administration halting new visas for much of the year.

Global lockdowns because of the coronavirus prompted a 29% decline in international students coming to California, or about 53,000 people.

Births continued their steady decline, mirroring a national trend. But deaths soared as the coronavirus killed 51,000 people in California last year, accounting for a 19% increase of the state's death rate compared to the previous three-year average.

“If it were not for the pandemic last year, we might be having a very different conversation today,” said Walter Schwarm, California’s chief demographer.

The deaths were more pronounced in the state's most populated cities, including Los Angeles, which saw a 27% increase over its three-year average. Overall, Los Angeles lost nearly 52,000 people, the third straight year of decline that has put its population at just over 3.9 million.

The state's four most populated cities -- LA, San Diego, San Jose and San Francisco -- lost a combined 88,000 people in 2020. Meanwhile, major inland cities including Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield added population, evidence of people fleeing high-priced coastal cities for cheaper living.

“As the pandemic recedes and with changes in federal immigration policy, we expect to return to more normal immigration trends into California from other countries,” said H.D. Palmer, spokesman for the Department of Finance. “All of which means that by the time we do this same projection 12 months from now, we expect that 2021 will show a return to a slightly positive growth rate.”

Population estimates released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau showed paltry growth in California. But those numbers showed California's population as of April 2020. The numbers the state released Friday reflect California's population as of January 2021.

The state's population estimate comes from a number of sources, including birth and death counts, the number of new driver's licenses and address changes, school enrollments and federal tax returns.

FILLE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo Matt Frinzi, 68, poses with his dog and his belongings, in West Sacramento, Calif. Prinzi who has lived in California for 25 years officially moved to Reno, Nevada. California's population has declined for the first time in its history. State officials announced Friday, May 7, 2021, that the nation's most populous state lost 182,083 people in 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Beam, File) Credit: Adam Beam Credit: Adam Beam

FILE - In this April 18, 2021, file photo, people walk on a beach path as evening winds kick up sand in Long Beach, Calif. California's population has declined for the first time in its history. State officials announced Friday, May 7 that the nation's most populous state lost 182,083 people in 2020. California's population is now just under 39.5 million. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, people overlook the skyline of Los Angeles. California's population has declined for the first time in its history. State officials announced Friday, May 7 that the nation's most populous state lost 182,083 people in 2020. California's population is now just under 39.5 million. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes