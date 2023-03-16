California regulators could decide oil profits penalty

Wednesday, the governor announced he was changing course and instead will ask lawmakers to empower the California Energy Commission to decide whether such a penalty is necessary and, if it is, how much it would be. The commission would be aided by a new, independent agency made up of experts, economists and lawyers that would have subpoena power to monitor the gasoline market and make recommendations.

If the commission imposed any fines, the money would not be returned to drivers.

“What we’re asking for is simple: transparency and accountability to drive the oil industry out of the shadows,” Newsom said. “Now it’s time to choose whether to stand with California families or with Big Oil in our fight to make them play by the rules.”

The modified proposal means it's possible California wouldn't penalize oil companies at all. But it would give Newsom more control over what happens because he appoints all five members of the California Energy Commission, who must also be confirmed by the Democratic-controlled state Senate.

That did not win over the oil industry, which has been battling Newsom over this proposal and a host of other environmental proposals aimed at transitioning the nation's most populous state away from fossil fuels.

“It sounds like the governor wants to create a new state agency and empower unelected bureaucrats to impose more taxes and increase costs,” said Kevin Slagle, spokesperson for the Western States Petroleum Association, a nonprofit trade association that represents the industry. “At the end of the day, this proposal does not solve Californians' gasoline supply problem and will likely lead to the very same unintended consequences legislators have reiterated to the Governor: less investment, less supply, and higher costs for Californians.”

State legislative leaders have not yet agreed to Newsom's proposal. But the governor's office expects lawmakers to hold public hearings on it soon, ideally before the summer months when gas prices usually increase. The Newsom administration did not view the new proposal as a concession, saying the governor made the changes after consulting with experts.

“We feel like this is stronger from where we started," said Dana Williamson, Newsom's chief of staff. “It is the only one of its kind in the country. And it’s really going to set up a watchdog entity that is going to watch the industry every single day. And then the (Energy Commission) will be able to then act upon the findings.”

Top legislative leaders, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, did not comment on the new proposal Wednesday night. Republicans, who don't control enough seats to influence votes in the Legislature, decried the proposal as a tax that would inevitably be passed on to drivers.

“If Democrats give unelected bureaucrats the authority to impose this new tax, they will be responsible for the shortages, rationing, gas lines and price spikes that come with it,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said.