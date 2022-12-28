California police make hate-crime arrest in anti-Asian rant

The incident occurred Dec. 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon. The video's spread online caught the attention of Police Chief Denton Carlson, who put word out on social media seeking the identities of the victims and the suspect.

“During their meal, a male suspect approached the victims unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant, causing the victims to fear for their safety,” the San Ramon Police Department said in a news release.