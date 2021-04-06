California plans to lift most pandemic restrictions June 15

Technically, Californians can go to the beach and see family now under certain circumstances, but the announcement signals an end date to more than a year of isolation. California has resisted reopening too quickly while other states have pushed ahead.

California has administered 20 million shots, including 4 million to the hardest-hit ZIP codes, and COVID-19 infection rates are low.

But the pandemic has taken its toll, with more than 58,000 people dead from the virus, businesses closed and students who have been out of classrooms for much of the year.

Businesses can open with “common-sense risk reduction measures,” including mandated masking and encouraging vaccinations. The state will continue contact tracing and testing.

Most capacity limits will be lifted, although large-scale indoor events, such as conventions, will be allowed only with testing or vaccination verification requirements, Ghaly said.

Vaccine eligibility will expand to people in California 16 and older starting April 15, although some counties have already started vaccinating young adults.

The two-month advance notice should give people enough time to schedule their first dose, wait the recommended three to four weeks for a second shot and get through the two-week period for the vaccines to fully kick in, he said. It also gives businesses and others ample time to prepare.