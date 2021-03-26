California opens vaccination eligibility to all adults

Newsom, who is 53, said he looked forward to receiving the vaccine himself.

Governors across the country have expanded eligibility for the vaccine as supplies have increased. Earlier this month, Alaska opened eligibility to any resident over 16. Florida said Thursday it will open eligibility to anyone 18 and over on April 5, while Texas will start inoculating all adults next week.

President Joe Biden’s administration wants all states to make every adult eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

Currently vaccines are generally available only to those 65 or older or who have certain medical conditions. Several counties and communities already had lowered the eligibility requirements, but many of the state’s 40 million residents found themselves anxiously awaiting their turns.

California was initially slow to roll out the vaccines, but it has ramped up inoculations in recent weeks. The state expects to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of the month and more than 3 million a week in the second, a big jump from the current weekly supply of roughly 1.8 million doses.

California so far has administered more than 15 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Initially, more affluent residents who could afford to spend hours scouring complicated web portals were snagging more appointment slots, prompting public health officials to take measures aimed at getting more of the doses to underserved communities where the virus has hit the hardest.

California is counting on mass inoculations to help the state recover from a pandemic that shuttered many businesses, barred most youngsters from in-school instruction and threw millions out of work. Those prohibitions have eased in recent weeks, however, as COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths plummeted following a deadly fall and winter surge.

Some county officials were eager to vaccinate more people while others said they were concerned there wouldn’t be enough doses to keep up with rising demand.

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said his county has been told it will get 58,000 doses next week, but the state will begin allowing about 400,000 more people between the ages of 50 and 64 in the county to sign up, in addition to the current backlog.

“We don’t have the vaccine and we are concerned,” he said.

Even with the expansion of inoculations, it will take several months for willing Californians to be vaccinated, state officials said.

During that time, “we must not let our guard down," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state Health and Human Services Agency. “It is important that we remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and follow public health guidance.”

___

Associated Press writers Janie Har, Juliet Williams and Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Healthcare workers tend to people in cars at a drive up vaccination center at City College of San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Healthcare workers tend to people in cars at a drive up vaccination center at City College of San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

A few demonstrators protest outside AltaMed where California Gov. Gavin Newsom held press conference at the COVID-19 vaccination site in Santa Ana, Calif., on Thursday, March 25, 2020. California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15, Gov. Newsom said Thursday. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Jeff Gritchen Credit: Jeff Gritchen

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at AltaMed in Santa Ana, Calif., on Thursday, March 25, 2020. California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15, Gov. Newsom said Thursday. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Jeff Gritchen Credit: Jeff Gritchen

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at AltaMed in Santa Ana, Calif., on Thursday, March 25, 2020. California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15, Gov. Newsom said Thursday. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Jeff Gritchen Credit: Jeff Gritchen

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at AltaMed in Santa Ana, Calif., on Thursday, March 25, 2020. California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15, Gov. Newsom said Thursday. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Jeff Gritchen Credit: Jeff Gritchen

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at AltaMed in Santa Ana, Calif., on Thursday, March 25, 2020. California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15, Gov. Newsom said Thursday. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Jeff Gritchen Credit: Jeff Gritchen