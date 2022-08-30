California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

“Nothing in this bill would allow someone to come (to work) high,” said Assemblymember Bill Quirk, a Democrat from Hayward and the author of the bill.

California was the first state to legalize medical marijuana in 1996, and it was one of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016. But the state has been slow to pass laws protecting workers who use marijuana on their own time.

Six other states — Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Montana and Rhode Island — have laws protecting workers’ rights to use recreational marijuana, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. Twenty-one states have laws protecting workers who use medical marijuana from discrimination.

Labor unions argue it isn’t fair to punish employees for doing something that is legal outside of their job and doesn’t interfere with their responsibilities at work.

“Using outdated cannabis tests only causes employees to feel unsafe and harassed at work, it does not increase workplace safety," said Matt Bell, secretary-treasurer for the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324.

The bill includes a number of exceptions to protect employers. It does not apply to companies that must perform drug testing to receive federal funding or comply with federal contracts. It also doesn’t apply to anyone working in the building and construction trades, an industry that benefits from lots of federal funding.

Still, the California Chamber of Commerce opposed the legislation because it would “create a protected status for marijuana use” in state law that bans discrimination in the workplace.

“Put simply: marijuana use is not the same as protecting workers against discrimination based on race or national origin,” the chamber wrote in a letter to lawmakers.