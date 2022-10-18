California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer

Authorities previously described the suspect — now identified as Brownlee — as a serial killer who was "on a mission" but did not appear to have a clear motive in who he targeted for his crimes. Investigators have said ballistics tests and video evidence linked the shootings.

The five men killed in Stockton this year were Paul Yaw, 35, who died July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, who died Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27. Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, was killed in Oakland on April 10, 2021, and Natasha LaTour, 46, was shot in Stockton on April 16 that year but survived.

The criminal complaint filed Tuesday only lists charges for the killings of Rodriguez, Cruz and Lopez.

Brownlee has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes that goes back to an arrest when he was 15 years old , according to The East Bay Times. He was most recently discharged from parole in 2006.

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Clifford Oto Credit: Clifford Oto

Credit: Clifford Oto Credit: Clifford Oto

Credit: Clifford Oto Credit: Clifford Oto

Credit: Clifford Oto Credit: Clifford Oto

Credit: Clifford Oto Credit: Clifford Oto

Credit: Clifford Oto Credit: Clifford Oto

Credit: Clifford Oto Credit: Clifford Oto