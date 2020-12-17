California judge extends strip-club exemption from lockdown

Representatives of the governor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The state attorney general's office referred questions to Newsom and the California Department of Public Health.

Jason Saccuzzo, a lawyer for Pacers, referred to the order's precise language when asked about its scope, saying it was “a difficult question to answer.”

Steve Hoffman, an attorney for Cheetahs, said he was “very pleased” with the ruling and had no comment on whether it extended to other strip clubs and restaurants.

“Cheetahs and Pacers will continue to operate in a manner that takes all appropriate and essential measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while at the same time providing a means for their staff to earn a livelihood,” he wrote in an email.

The ruling, which takes effect immediately, comes after Newsom's Dec. 3 stay-at-home order in response to a surge of coronavirus cases that has hammered hospitals across the state.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a “cease-and-desist” order to both clubs last week that they were violating the state’s new policy, which bars indoor and outdoor dining and prohibits social gatherings that bring together people of different households in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Becerra wrote that he was acting on behalf of Newsom, a fellow Democrat, and the state health department and that he will pursue legal action if the companies didn’t comply.

Wednesday's ruling followed more than an hour of spirited argument about whether state authorities overreached or acted within the law to protect public health.

“What's going to happen next when there is some greater emergency? Are we all going to be under house arrest? Are we going to even have a Constitution?” said Saccuzzo, the Pacers lawyer. “I fear that we may end up in a country that we don't even recognize.”

The clubs sued San Diego County in October after they were ordered to close.

Last month, a judge in another case denied a request to temporarily lift some restrictions on San Diego County restaurants and gyms. The California Restaurant Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday's ruling.