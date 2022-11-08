Winter storm brings rain, snow and flood fears to California

But in some areas, the rain posed its own problems Tuesday.

A homeless man was found dead Tuesday in a concrete channel in the city of Ontario in San Bernadino County. Officials said he and five others were swept away by rainwater that flooded the channel. Firefighters were able to pull some out of the wash as a downpour swelled the concrete drainage but two remain missing, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

The city of Duarte, in the Southern California foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, issued mandatory evacuation orders late Monday night for about 25 homes in the Fish Fire burn scar area. Other evacuation orders are in place through Wednesday morning for canyon areas in the Santa Ana Mountains' Bond Fire burn scar.

In Northern California, meteorologists issued a flash flood watch through 5 p.m. Tuesday, warning that heavy rainfall could lead to debris flows and flash flooding in the burn scars of the Colorado and River wildfires.

Between 1 and 3 inches (2.54 and 7.62 centimeters) of rainfall are expected through Wednesday in the Los Angeles area's coast and valleys. The foothills and mountains could see up to 5 inches (12.70 centimeters). Thunderstorms are expected to last Tuesday afternoon into the evening, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

Meteorologists say mountain peaks above 6,000 feet (1,800 meters) elevation could get 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of snowfall, with 20 inches (50 centimeters) possible locally.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area on Tuesday as heavy snow fell in the region, causing backups in major highways in the area. The agency warned driving in the region would be extremely difficult, if not impossible.

“Be prepared for whiteout conditions and sub-zero wind chills along ridgelines and near the mountain passes,” the agency said in its alert, adding that the hazardous conditions will affect motorists during peak commute times.

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Watchara Phomicinda Credit: Watchara Phomicinda

Credit: Watchara Phomicinda Credit: Watchara Phomicinda

Credit: Watchara Phomicinda Credit: Watchara Phomicinda

Credit: Watchara Phomicinda Credit: Watchara Phomicinda

Credit: Eric Vilchis Credit: Eric Vilchis