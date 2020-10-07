California governor calls for protecting 30% of state land

Newsom said the effort would build on the state's legacy of protecting open space, the environment and biodiversity.

This is the second major climate change directive from the governor since a string of massive wildfires broke out in mid-August. Fires have burned a record amount of land this year, mostly across Northern California, killed 31 people, destroyed nearly 9,000 homes, businesses and other structures, and produced massive amounts of air pollution.

Last month, Newsom directed state regulators to come up with rules to ban sales of new gas-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035. He said the plan will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35%.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief questioned the legality of Newom’s effort to ban sales of those cars.

Environmental and other groups applauded the latest announcement.

"This is environmental leadership at its best," said John Podesta, founder of the Center for American Progress. “Governor Newsom has laid out a hopeful and ambitious vision that, in the face of a changing climate and a worsening extinction crisis, will safeguard California’s natural wonders for the benefit of every person in the state.”