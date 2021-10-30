California governor abruptly skips UN climate conference

Newsom has four children, ages 5 to 12. The governor's spokesperson, Erin Mellon, declined to provide details of what prompted the change of plans.

Newsom has spoken passionately about the need to act decisively on climate change issues. He has proposed a ban on the sale of all new gas-powered cars in California by 2035, a ban on all oil drilling by 2045 and outlawing the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment by 2024 or whenever state regulators determine that is feasible.

“He loves this issue, he cares about it a lot. It’s a big deal to him, and I’m sure he desperately wanted to go,” said Democratic state Sen. Bob Hertzberg, who is attending the conference.

But “at some point, as much as we want to be out there in politics, you’re a human being," Hertzberg said. “You’ve got to take care of your family."

The delegation will include state Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and more than a dozen lawmakers along with top members of the administration.

It would have been Newsom's most significant international trip as governor of the nation's most populous state and would have provided him with a global platform to highlight his environmental agenda.

Last month, Newsom easily beat back a Republican-backed recall election to remove him. He is a heavy favorite to win a second term next year, which under California law would be his last.

Canceling the trip is unlikely to hurt him politically and, in fact, attending it might have been detrimental, said Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a professor of public policy communication at the University of Southern California.

“The optics of his leaving the country, assuming there’s something happening that needs his attention at home, would be totally negative,” she said.

“He won’t be able to hobnob and network, but he will be visible,” she added. “As long as there is Zoom, as long as there is a means of virtual face-to-face communication, I don’t think he’ll be off the radar screen.”

Top administration officials planning to attend include natural resources secretary Wade Crowfoot, environmental protection secretary Jared Blumenfeld, California Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph, agriculture secretary Karen Ross and senior climate adviser Lauren Sanchez.

Associated Press reporter Don Thompson contributed.

Caption FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom tours the Chevron oil field west of Bakersfield where a spill of more than 800,000 gallons flowed into a dry creek bed in McKittrick, Calif., on July 24, 2019. Gov. Newsom has changed plans and won't be going to the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Newsom's office cited "family obligations" as the reason. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Irfan Khan Credit: Irfan Khan