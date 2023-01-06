California gets brief lull after damaging 'bomb cyclone'

The storms are atmospheric rivers, long plumes of moisture stretching far out into the Pacific, and capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.

Downtown San Francisco had its wettest 10-day period since 1871 between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4 when 10.33 inches (26.24 centimeters) of rain fell. The all-time 10-day record was 14.37 inches (36.5 cm) in January 1862.

The storms have also been piling up much-needed snow in the drought-stricken state's mountains, where the snowpack supplies about a third of California's water supply.

“It has been a deep week with almost 5 FEET of snow (57.9 inches, 147 cm) falling in the last 7 days!” the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted Friday.

The statewide snowpack was 191% of normal to date and 76% of the April 1 average, which is usually the peak, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Storms have been arriving in California since early November. A powerful New Year's weekend storm that caused extensive flooding in Northern California's Sacramento County and four deaths was followed on Wednesday and Thursday by a "bomb cyclone," a shorthand reference to a storm intensified by a rapid plunge in air pressure through a process called bombogenesis.

Two deaths were reported, including a 2-year-old boy killed when a redwood fell on a mobile home.

The seaside village of Capitola in Santa Cruz County about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of San Francisco suffered possibly the worst damage as waves that were forecast to top 25 feet (7.6 meters) crashed into homes and restaurants at the mouth of Soquel Creek and knocked out a section of its historic wooden pier.

Hurricane-strength gusts as high as 101 mph (162 kph) toppled trees onto buildings and roads, knocked out power lines and blew down the roof on a gas station in South San Francisco.

National Weather Service meteorologist Warren Blier said the wind speed recorded on a Marin County hilltop was among the highest he could recall in a 25-year career.

The storms won't be enough to officially end the state's ongoing drought, now entering its fourth year, but they have helped. Not including the latest deluge, recent storms moved parts of the state out of the "exceptional drought" category in the U.S. Drought Monitor. Most of the state, though, remains in the extreme or severe drought categories.

___

Melley and Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Olga Rodriguez and Janie Har in San Francisco, Sophie Austin in Sacramento, Terence Chea in Oakland, and Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Terry Chea Credit: Terry Chea

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Karl Mondon Credit: Karl Mondon

Credit: Karl Mondon Credit: Karl Mondon

Credit: Karl Mondon Credit: Karl Mondon

Credit: Shmuel Thaler Credit: Shmuel Thaler

Credit: Shmuel Thaler Credit: Shmuel Thaler

Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Gabrielle Lurie Credit: Gabrielle Lurie

Credit: Gabrielle Lurie Credit: Gabrielle Lurie

Credit: Nathaniel Levine Credit: Nathaniel Levine

Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Credit: Gabrielle Lurie Credit: Gabrielle Lurie

Credit: Gabrielle Lurie Credit: Gabrielle Lurie