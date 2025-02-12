California farm donates hundreds of thousands of eggs to wildfire victims and first responders

In addition, nearly 55,000 eggs will go to firefighters and other first responders, according to a statement from the farm.

Other eggs will be used by the LA bakery Winter Fate Bakes to make birthday cakes for displaced children.

Egg prices reached a record high in the U.S. last month, mostly as a result of a nationwide bird flu outbreak. When the virus is found on a farm, the entire flock is killed to limit its spread.

Egg farmers also face higher costs for feed, fuel and labor because of inflation. They are also investing more in biosecurity measures to try to protect their birds.

Some grocers have imposed limits on how many eggs customers can buy at a time.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

