California farm donates hundreds of thousands of eggs to wildfire victims and first responders

A California farm is donating hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs to people affected by last month’s devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles Area
Rosemary Farm family representatives Jose Pelayo, left, and Lisa Stothart deliver a donation of hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs to feed first responders and those in need in the community through the donation of Rosemary Eggs at the Los Angeles Food Regional Bank in City of Industry, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rosemary Farm family representatives Jose Pelayo, left, and Lisa Stothart deliver a donation of hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs to feed first responders and those in need in the community through the donation of Rosemary Eggs at the Los Angeles Food Regional Bank in City of Industry, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Nation & World
10 hours ago
X

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) — As consumers face skyrocketing egg prices and widespread shortages, a California farm is donating hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs to people affected by last month's devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles Area.

The 100-year-old family-owned Rosemary Farm in Santa Maria said it's working with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the nonprofit Gather For Good to get some 270,000 eggs to residents who lost homes in the Eaton and Palisades fires.

In addition, nearly 55,000 eggs will go to firefighters and other first responders, according to a statement from the farm.

Other eggs will be used by the LA bakery Winter Fate Bakes to make birthday cakes for displaced children.

Egg prices reached a record high in the U.S. last month, mostly as a result of a nationwide bird flu outbreak. When the virus is found on a farm, the entire flock is killed to limit its spread.

Egg farmers also face higher costs for feed, fuel and labor because of inflation. They are also investing more in biosecurity measures to try to protect their birds.

Some grocers have imposed limits on how many eggs customers can buy at a time.

Rosemary Farm family representative Lisa Stothart welcomes a company truck delivering hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs donated by Rosemary Farm to feed first responders and those in need in the community at the Los Angeles Food Regional Bank in City of Industry, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rosemary Farm family representative Lisa Stothart checks pallets delivered with hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs donated by Rosemary Farm to feed first responders and those in need in the community at the Los Angeles Food Regional Bank in City of Industry, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rosemary Farm's driver Jose Pelayo unloads a truck with some of the hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs donated to feed first responders and those in need in the community through the donation of Rosemary Eggs at the Los Angeles Food Regional Bank in City of Industry, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rosemary Farm's driver Jose Pelayo unloads a truck with some of the hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs donated to feed first responders and those in need in the community through the donation of Rosemary Eggs at the Los Angeles Food Regional Bank in City of Industry, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Food Regional Bank Operations Supervisor Mark Ramirez receives a Rosemary Farm truck delivering some of the hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs donated to feed first responders and those in need in the community at the Los Angeles Food Regional Bank in City of Industry, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cartons of eggs sit inside cooler at Norma's Sweets Bakery Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Gas explosion at Taiwan food court kills 4 and injures 26
2
UK economy ekes out modest growth in final quarter of 2024 after strong...
3
NATO allies insist Ukraine and Europe must be in peace talks as Trump...
4
Blast at ministry compound in Kabul kills 1 person and injures 3
5
Fueled by grudge, Jamal Murray scores career-high 55 points in Nuggets'...