California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods

Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period on Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive Monday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California with 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain expected through Wednesday in the Sacramento-area foothills.

In the Los Angeles area, light rain was forecast for the weekend with stormy conditions expected to return Monday with the potential for up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain in the foothills.