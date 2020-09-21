California executive pleads guilty in college admission plot

Hauser, 59, of Los Angeles, paid Singer $40,000 to have someone pose as his daughter's ACT proctor and secretly correct her answers in 2016, authorities said in court documents. The proctor, Mark Riddell, has also pleaded guilty in the scheme. Riddell got Hauser's daughter a score of 31 out of 36, prosecutors said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen said prosecutors believe Hauser's daughter was unaware of the cheating scheme.

Hauser pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Prosecutors have said they will ask for a sentence of six months in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Hauser appeared before a Boston federal court judge a via videoconference from California because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said little aside from answering yes or no questions from the judge about his decision to plead guilty.

An email seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for Hauser after the hearing.