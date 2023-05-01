California condors in Arizona, Utah died from avian flu

The California condor has been protected as an endangered species since 1967.

Fewer than 25 condors remained in the wild by 1982 until an effort was launched to capture the remaining birds and start a breeding program.

The first condor was released into the wild in 1995, and the first wild-born condor arrived in 2003.

Before the recent string of deaths, the National Park Service said only 334 condors remained in the wild.

According to avian disease experts, it’s likely that migration patterns are aiding the spread of avian flu during this current outbreak.

They said avian flu historically dies out after a season. But this strain has been spreading for a longer period and has affected birds since last spring.

Virologists aren’t sure why the strain is persisting longer than normal, and studies are still underway to understand the cause.