California cakewalk? No big-name rivals for Gov. Newsom

In a statement, Faulconer said he wanted to run this year because the state is on the wrong track but “the lingering effects of the circus that unfolded toward the end of last year’s recall make it extremely difficult to relaunch the type of campaign I would want to run.” Faulconer finished with 8% of the vote among possible replacement candidates in the recall, far behind Elder.

There are still risks for Newsom: Inflation is soaring, gas prices have hit record levels, a homeless crisis continues to spread and crime rates are climbing.

Claremont McKenna College political scientist Jack Pitney suggested that Newsom be wary of complacency. Fickle voters could turn on him during uncertain times.

“Even if the challenger in November isn’t very compelling or strong, a lot of people will vote for that person to express their displeasure with the incumbent. And there might be a lot of displeasure this November,” Pitney said.

A certified list of candidates is not due from state election officials until later this month, but Newsom’s challengers are expected to include state Sen. Brian Dahle, a little-known Republican from rural Northern California. Dahle has called it a David vs. Goliath matchup.

Democratic candidates hold commanding advantages in liberal-leaning California. The party holds every statewide office, and dominates in the Legislature and congressional delegation. The party also holds a roughly 2-to-1 advantage in voter registration over Republicans.

Newsom campaign spokesman Dan Newman expressed confidence. “Again and again, voters have overwhelmingly backed the governor,” he said, but added, “He never takes anything for granted.”

Another Democratic candidate who appears unlikely to face a marquee-name competitor: U.S. Sen Alex Padilla, who was appointed by Newsom to fill the seat vacated by Kamala Harris when she became vice president. Republicans who are raising money for the contest include Mark Meuser, who was trounced by Padilla in a run for secretary of state in 2018.

The Republican Party has been withering away in California for years: statewide GOP registration has slipped under 24%, compared to 46.7% for Democrats. Most of the remainder are independents who tend to lean Democratic. In the last two U.S. Senate races, the November ballot included only Democratic candidates after no GOP candidates finished second to earn a place in the general election.

The lack of competitive GOP candidates at the top of the ticket could hurt candidates down the ballot, including those in a string of competitive U.S. House races that are expected to play into the fight to control Congress.

Republican consultant Tim Rosales predicted that inflation, energy independence and the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be influencing voters in House races, in the absence of well-known Republican candidates.

“This year, rather than a candidate at the top of the tickets ... issues will be top of mind for voters,” he said.

Caption FILE - U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., announced legislation to address the need for affordable housing and help for the homeless, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Padilla, who was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the seat left vacant when then-Sen. Kamala Harris became vice-president, faces no big-name opposition in the June primary. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption FILE — Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, of Bieber, announces his candidacy for California governor during a news conference in Redding, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Mike Chapman/The Record Searchlight via AP, File) Credit: Mike Chapman