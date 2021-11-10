Cal-USC game postponed over positive COVID-19 tests

Coach Justin Wilcox said he was upset for the fans and the players but added there was no choice.

“Postponing this game was a last resort and not an action any of us wanted to take; however, it was not possible for us to field a team on Saturday,” Wilcox said.

Garbers criticized school and Berkeley city officials in a Twitter post Monday night, saying they had not been transparent over whether COVID-19 tests for vaccinated players are recommended or mandated. Cal said 99% of its players are vaccinated but several have tested positive anyway and are required by the city to isolate for 10 days regardless of vaccination status.

“We have worked too hard to have someone take this all away from us. It is wrong,” Garbers wrote. “We deserve answers and transparent communication.”

