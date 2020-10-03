Cal Cunningham admits to sending sexual texts to strategist

It's unclear when the messages were sent, but at one point Cunningham says he's "Nervous about the next 100 days," which could be a reference to the Senate election. One hundred days before the election would be July 26, the News & Observer reported.

Cunningham is married with two children. Guzman Todd is also married, according to the NationalLife.com report.

“I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state," Cunningham said in the statement.

Earlier Friday, Cunningham's opponent, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms. Cunningham tweeted that he wished Tillis a "quick recovery."