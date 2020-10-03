Cal Cunningham admits sending sexually suggestive texts

Screengrabs of the messages show Cunningham told public relations strategist Arlene Guzman Todd, “Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now,” to which she replies, “You're so sweet. I would enjoy that.”

Another shows Guzman Todd tell Cunningham, “the only thing I want on my to do list is you,” to which Cunningham replies, “Sounds so hot and so fun!”

A spokeswoman for Cunningham's campaign, Rachel Petri, confirmed the authenticity of the text messages.

It's unclear when the messages were sent, but at one point Cunningham says he's “Nervous about the next 100 days,” which could be a reference to the Senate election. One hundred days before the election would be July 26.

An email trying to reach Guzman Todd at the communications firm that lists her as an employee wasn't immediately returned Saturday morning.

Earlier Friday, Cunningham's opponent, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 but said he has no symptoms. Cunningham tweeted that he wished Tillis a "quick recovery" and said he would get tested himself after the two men shared a debate stage Thursday night.

___ This story has been updated to correct a typo in the name of the outlet that first reported on the messages.