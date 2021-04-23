Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

She immediately stands out in an emerging field that so far has failed to attract a nationally known contender.

Her run would come nearly two decades after the ascendancy of Arnold Schwarzenegger, another Republican who used his Hollywood fame as a springboard to the state's highest office in a 2003 recall election.

Jenner is untested as a candidate and little is known about her positions on critical issues facing the state, from the coronavirus pandemic to managing the economy.