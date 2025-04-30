Caitlin Clark's return to Iowa for Fever preseason game commands average paid ticket price of $440

Clark will be playing on the court where she rose to stardom with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The all-time leading scorer in Division I history is from West Des Moines and played for the Hawkeyes from 2020-24. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and the league's rookie of the year.

Asking prices on the secondary market Wednesday for the preseason game ranged from $146 to $2,368.

The previous high average paid price for a Clark game was $411. That was March 3, 2024, when she scored 35 points against Ohio State to pass Pete Maravich as the Division I career scoring leader.

Victory Live also reported that the average paid price for a Fever away game in the 2025 season was $272, up from $171 in 2024. The average is $197 for a Fever home game, more than double the $92 home average last season.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball