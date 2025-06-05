Caitlin Clark's quad strain will be re-evaluated this weekend. She considers herself day-to-day

“I feel like I've made a lot of progress,” Clark said, adding that she's been able to get a different point of view watching games from the bench.

“I'm not going to rush coming back,” the 2024 WNBA rookie of the year said. “It's just not worth it. But after this weekend I'll be re-evaluated and we'll have a better idea.”

Clark said she wasn't sure at what point in the game the injury occurred, but estimated that it was early. She added she was in pain after the game and got an MRI, which revealed “the result that I didn't want to see.”

The Fever have gone 1-2 in the three games that Clark has missed since the injury.

She played in all 40 games and both playoff games last season and the first four games this year. She did miss Indiana’s first preseason game this year with what was said to be a leg injury.

Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds this season.

