Caitlin Clark says she heard about the Big3 offer on social media but focus is on Iowa and Sweet 16

“I found about the Big3 thing at the exact time you all did, and my main focus is just on playing basketball,” Clark said Friday as she and her Iowa teammates prepared for a Sweet 16 game against Colorado on Saturday. “I think that’s the biggest thing.”

If the Hawkeyes beat Colorado, they will face either LSU or UCLA for a trip back to the Final Four. Iowa lost in the national championship game to the Tigers last year.

“My focus is on winning these two games, and that’s exactly how it should be,” Clark said. “I honestly don’t talk about those things with really anybody. I have other people that deal with it, and they haven’t said a word to me about it.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness