Division I scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa to enter game with LSU at No. 6 on all-division list

Clark's three 3-pointers against Colorado gave her 61 in NCAA Tournament games. That ties the record set by Diana Taurasi of UConn from 2001-04. Clark has played 14 NCAA Tournament games; Taurasi played 23.

Clark passed the late Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) on March 3 to become the career D-I scoring leader among men or women.

Clark has announced she will skip her final season of eligibility and enter to the WNBA draft in April. She will be the presumptive No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark scored 29 points in Iowa's 89-68 win over Colorado in the Albany 2 Regional semifinal in Albany, New York, on March 30. Clark shot 13 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 11 on 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds and matched her season high with 15 assists.

UP NEXT

No. 1 seed Iowa will play No. 3 seed LSU in the Elite Eight, also in Albany, on April 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. It's a rematch of last year's national championship game, won by LSU.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will be televised by ESPN and streamed on its platforms.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME CAREER SCORERS?

Before she was surpassed by Clark, Lynette Woodard had the record for major women's college basketball, with 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81. That was before the NCAA took over women's sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Before topping Woodard, Clark earlier this season passed Kelsey Plum for the women's NCAA record.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Maravich set his record with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70), because freshmen at that point weren't allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers' list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky State, 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II.

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-24, 3,961 points. NAIA.

(asterisk)6. Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,859 points (through March 30. All-time NCAA D-I leader).

7. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

8. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

9. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

10. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

11. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

12. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points. NCAA D-I.

13. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

14. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points. AIAW.

(asterisk)-active player.

