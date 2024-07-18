Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA's game assist record with 19 in Fever's loss to Wings

The previous record was 18 by Courtney Vandersloot for Chicago on Aug. 31, 2020. Vandersloot also had 18 in a playoff game on Sept. 28, 2021.

And the league’s previous record for assists by a rookie was 16, set by Ticha Penicheiro for Sacramento on July 29, 1998.

The record-breaker for Clark came on a play where she set up Kelsey Mitchell for a 3-pointer with 2:22 remaining. That tied it at 93, but Dallas closed with an 8-0 run that included a turnover by Clark with the Fever trailing by four with 36 seconds left.

Clark entered the game as the WNBA’s assists-per-game leader this season. She added 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting.

