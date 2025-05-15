Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever draw heavy betting action as WNBA season prepares to open

But to the level that money has come in on Clark and the Fever? Luther was surprised, but she gets it.

“They're more of a top contender this year," she said. “I think last season I didn't see the Fever as too much of a threat. We lowered our odds, but we were kind of happy to take money on them because we didn't really think they could beat the Liberty or the Lynx or the Aces, and I think this season we feel like there's a good possibility that they could.”

Luther said Clark was probably a top-five player at the end of her rookie season last year, and the Fever also had notable players such as Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell on a team that made the playoffs. Then in the offseason, the Fever signed DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard and hired Stephanie White as coach and Amber Cox as general manager.

The Fever are +300 at BetMGM to win the WNBA championship, behind defending champion New York at +225 and Las Vegas at +275. Minnesota, at +400, is the other notable contender.

The Liberty (+225) also are the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Fever, Aces and Lynx next at +370 each.

“They're a lot better team,” DraftKings race and sports operations director Johnny Avello said of the Fever. “We had them, I think, 100-1 to win it all opening last season. They took a lot of money. This year, they're taking a lot of money again. That's the one team that most people are interested in.”

Dana Lane, handicapper for PickDawgz.com, is bullish on Indiana, saying he believes the Fever will play the Lynx in the WNBA Finals.

“Minnesota's absolutely loaded,” Lane said. “I think this is the year where Indiana takes that massive step forward. Now, is it too big of a step? We're going to find that out, but they're going to make a lot of noise for sure.”

Don't give him Liberty

The Aces repeated just two seasons ago, but for Lane, that's the exception rather than the rule for a reason.

They were the first team to go back-to-back in 21 years.

New York has that chance this season to join the Aces and figures to at least be in the conversation with another loaded roster led by Breanna Stewart, who has won the MVP award twice.

“I always try to shy away from teams that won the title the year before,” Lane said. “I just always feel like there’s the element of not being as hungry.”

Pulling for the field

Avello probably isn't alone among oddsmakers who would prefer a team other than the Fever to hoist the trophy at the end of the season.

He said there is money coming in on Phoenix, Seattle and Dallas because bettors see value in those teams' longer odds. But even the favorites outside of Indiana would be good news for the sportsbook if one of those teams won it all.

“When you look at the whole picture, the Fever’s like our only loser,” Avello said. “Everybody else is good for us, so we’re in good shape.”

M-V-P!

If there is heavy betting on the Fever to win it all, there certainly is a ton on Clark to capture league MVP. Last season's Rookie of the Year is the +195 favorite at BetMGM to unseat Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson as MVP, but just barely. Wilson is +200.

“She does bring a lot of (betting) action to the Fever,” Luther said of Clark. “A lot of our top games last season were Fever games, but we have pretty substantial growth across all teams and all matchups, which is pretty encouraging. If something were to happen to her or people start to lose interest in her, we think there's interest in the league overall as well.”

Wilson is the +200 favorite at DraftKings to win MVP, ahead of Clark at +235. Wilson is not only the reigning MVP, it's an award she has won three times.

Bueckers clear favorite

UConn's Paige Bueckers, drafted first overall by Dallas, is the runaway choice for Rookie of the Year, listed at BetMGM at -350. The next closest is Seattle's Dominique Malonga at +450.

