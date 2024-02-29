Caitlin Clark achieves final NCAA milestone by passing Maravich as all-time NCAA Division I scorer

Clark announced last week that she will skip her final season of eligibility and head to the WNBA draft in April, where she is the presumptive No. 1 pick. She will play at home at least once more if the Hawkeyes are chosen to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark scored 35 points in Iowa's 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State on March 3. Clark, last year's AP player of the year, made six 3-pointers against the Buckeyes to increase her NCAA women's single-season record to 162. She also had nine assists and six rebounds in 39 minutes.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays Penn State or Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday in Minneapolis.

HOW TO WATCH

Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME CAREER SCORERS?

Lynette Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA took over women's sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Last month, Clark passed Kelsey Plum for the women's NCAA career scoring record.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Maravich set his record with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70), because freshmen at that point weren't allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers' list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky St., 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II.

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-current, 3,961 points. NAIA.

6. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

7. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

8. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

9. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

10. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

(asterisk)11. Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,685 points (through March 3. All-time NCAA D-I leader).

12. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points. NCAA D-I.

13. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

14. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points. AIAW.

(asterisk)-active player.

