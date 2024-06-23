Caeleb Dressel wins the 100 butterfly at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials

Caeleb Dressel has locked up his second individual race in Paris with a victory in the men’s 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials

By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caeleb Dressel locked up his second individual race in Paris with a victory in the men's 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials Saturday night.

Dressel followed up his triumph in the 50 freestyle with a winning time of 50.19 seconds, giving him a chance to defend another of the gold medals he captured at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Dressel didn't come close to his world record of 49.45, which he set while winning five times at the last Olympics. But he led all the way and touched about a half-body length ahead of 17-year-old Thomas Heilman, who earned the second spot for Paris in 50.80.

Dressel will also swim up to three relays at the Summer Games, which would put him close to the six-event program he had in Tokyo. The only event he didn't win three years ago was the mixed relay.

“It's tough making it through the trials,” Dressel said. “This truly is the hardest part.”

The only individual gold that Dressel won't get to defend in Paris is the 100 freestyle. He missed out with a third-place showing in his first event of these trials.

___

