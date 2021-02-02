Cable news ratings tighten with big months for CNN, MSNBC

Several programs on MSNBC and CNN had their most-watched months ever in January, the Nielsen company said. CNN as a network did so, too, in a newsy month where the Capitol insurrection and President Joe Biden's inauguration left a lot to talk about.

For the weekday prime-time schedule — the heart of the networks — MSNBC averaged 3.31 million viewers, CNN had 3.12 million and Fox News Channel had 2.89 million. Fox has been the top-rated cable news network for 19 years, and this represented the first month it finished third to its rivals since 1999, Nielsen said.