Cable car collapse in Colombia leaves at least 1 dead and 12 injured, officials say

It was not immediately clear if the person who died was a passenger in the gondola-style car, which was part of the city's public transportation system. Ten people were in the car when it fell, Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez said on the social media platform X.

Medellin’s Metrocable runs six lines aimed at serving some of the city’s low-income neighborhoods that are informally built on steep hills.

One of the cable cars hit another cabin during a descending ride and then failed as it approached a station in the city's northeastern area, Metrocable manager Tomás Elejalde told reporters.

Officials said the accident is under investigation. A cause was not immediately determined.

