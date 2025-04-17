Cable car accident in southern Italy kills at least 4 people

MILAN (AP) — A cable car carrying tourists south of Naples crashed Thursday after the cable snapped, killing at least four people and injuring one, officials said.
Italy’s alpine rescue was responding to the accident at Monte Faito in the town of Castellammare di Stabia.
The cable car accident happened just a week after the destination reopened for the season. The cable car is popular for its views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples.
In Other News
1
An unknown number of people are being treated after a shooting at...
2
The Latest: Italian Prime Minister meets with Trump on EU tariffs
3
Transgender women in Britain fear ruling could place toilets, sports...
4
Believers say microdosing psychedelics helps them. Scientists are...
5
The Kings agree to hire Scott Perry as general manager, AP source says