Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

California high court won't hear Manson follower parole case

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017 in Corona, Calif. The California Supreme Court has denied a potential bid for freedom by Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten following Gov. Gavin Newsom's rejection of her parole. The court on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 refused to hear Van Houten's appeal of a lower court ruling last December that denied her petition for a review. (Stan Lim/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: Stan Lim

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017 in Corona, Calif. The California Supreme Court has denied a potential bid for freedom by Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten following Gov. Gavin Newsom's rejection of her parole. The court on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 refused to hear Van Houten's appeal of a lower court ruling last December that denied her petition for a review. (Stan Lim/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: Stan Lim

Credit: Stan Lim

Nation & World
Updated 34 minutes ago
The California Supreme Court has denied a potential bid for freedom by Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rejection of her parole

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — The California Supreme Court has denied a potential bid for freedom by Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten following Gov. Gavin Newsom's rejection of her parole.

The court on Wednesday refused to hear Van Houten's appeal of a lower court ruling last December that denied her petition for a review.

That petition challenged what it termed a denial of due process by Newsom in reversing a 2020 parole board recommendation. It also said Newsom had refused to provide documents indicating when the board referred the case to him and argued that there was a “strong possibility"" that he exceeded a 30-day time limit for review.

An email to Van Houten's attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, seeking comment wasn't immediately returned Thursday night.

Van Houten, 72, is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969. She was 19 when she and other followers fatally stabbed the LaBiancas and smeared their blood on the walls.

The slayings came the day after other Manson followers, but not Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

In 2020, the parole panel recommended that Van Houten be freed from prison, saying that she "does not pose an unreasonable risk to public safety" and had shown remorse for her crimes. Newsom, however reversed the decision, saying she did pose an "unreasonable danger" if released.

Since 2016, parole boards have recommended five times that Van Houten be freed from prison. Then-Gov. Jerry Brown and Newsom have blocked her parole four times. The fifth recommendation came last November and remains under procedural review.

In Other News
1
Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don't list Trump's calls
2
Doncic scores 28 in 1st, 51 total, Mavs top Clippers 112-105
3
Biden doing 'deep dive' on 'about 4' high court candidates
4
Suns top Bucks 131-107 in rematch of last year's NBA Finals
5
Trump turns to endorsements to keep bending GOP to his will
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top