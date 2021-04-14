C. Vivian Stringer signs 5-year extension with Rutgers

“Vivian Stringer has set the standard of excellence both on the court and off,” Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said. “She is an icon in her field. Rutgers is blessed to have her among our roster of great coaches, and I am thrilled that we were able to negotiate a new contract for coach Stringer.”

Stringer said she is looking forward to trying to win championships while developing, mentoring, and teaching young women for life in and around the game of basketball.

“This is what I love to do, and I do it today with as much care and passion as when I began,” she said.

Stringer is the first women's coach to lead three different programs to the Final Four. She has guided Rutgers to 17 NCAA Tournament berths, including two trips to the Final Four and a national championship appearance.

Stringer and the Scarlet Knights have posted a record of 58-24 for a .707 winning percentage over the past three seasons. Over the past two years, the women’s basketball program has posted perfect scores of 100 in Graduation Success Rate.

Stringer notched her 1,000th career victory in November 2018, becoming the fifth NCAA Division I women’s basketball coach to reach the mark. She is the first African-American coach to reach the milestone and now ranks fifth all-time in NCAA women’s basketball with 1,055 career victories.

In 2019-20, Stringer surpassed the late Pat Summitt and became the NCAA record holder with 37 seasons of 20 or more victories. Following that season, she received the John R. Wooden Award “Legends of Coaching” honor based on character, success on the court, graduation rate of players in the basketball program, coaching philosophy, and identification with the goals of the late UCLA coach.

