Bynum, Providence win; Hoyas drop school-worst 11th straight

Bynum, whose previous career high was 23 against Temple in 2018 when he played for Saint Joseph’s, shot 11 of 15 from the field and 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

Georgetown committed 19 turnovers, leading to 18 Providence points. The Hoyas were just 5 of 25 from the floor in the second half and made just two field goals in the first 12:26 of the half as Providence pulled away.

The Friars entered the day averaging 11.8 turnovers, but had 10 giveaways in the first half alone. Georgetown had nine of its own, but still took a 30-27 advantage into the break. It was only the second time this season the Hoyas have led a Big East opponent at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars had won their last five games by single-digit margins, but they didn’t require another nerve-wracking finish to complete their sixth regular-season sweep of Georgetown in the last eight seasons.

Georgetown: The Hoyas haven’t won a game since Dec. 15, and just lost three home games in the span of six days. The question facing Georgetown isn’t if it can turn things around this season, but rather whether it can win a Big East game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 12 Villanova and No. 13 Michigan State each losing in the last week, Providence is well-positioned to move up at least a couple spots when Monday’s poll is released.

UP NEXT

Providence begins a stretch of four of five at home Saturday against DePaul.

Georgetown travels Wednesday to DePaul for the teams’ first meeting of the season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Providence guard Jared Bynum (4) shoots against Georgetown guard Donald Carey (13) and guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Providence forward Ed Croswell (5) goes to the basket against Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Georgetown center Timothy Ighoefe, left, and Providence forward Justin Minaya, right, battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Providence forward Justin Minaya (15) shoots against Georgetown guard Donald Carey, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass