BuzzFeed cutting jobs, top editors leaving news division

Beyond the newsroom buyouts, the company also said it is cutting 1.7% of its staff. In a January filing with securities regulators, Buzzfeed said it had 1,524 U.S. and international employees, so the cuts would amount to roughly 25 people.

BuzzFeed's shares have dropped more than 40% since the company went public in early December via what's known as a SPAC, merging with a company that already trades, rather than an IPO.

The company had a solid year in 2021, it reported Tuesday in its earnings release. Its revenue rose 24% to $397.6 million, thanks to increases in e-commerce and ad revenue, and its profit more than doubled, to $25.9 million.

But it expects revenue to drop in the current quarter if it includes the acquisition of Complex Networks, a group of pop culture sites BuzzFeed acquired last year. The layoffs separate from the news division will come from BuzzFeed Video and the editorial side of Complex.

BuzzFeed also acquired HuffPost in early 2021, and laid off several dozen of its staffers shortly after.

On BuzzFeed's earnings call Tuesday, CEO Jonah Peretti said the company is accelerating its investment in vertical video, the smartphone format used on the increasingly popular video sharing site TikTok.

As for the news division, it “will need to get smaller,” and “prioritize the areas of coverage our audience connects with most," Peretti said in a memo to employees.

On the earnings call, he said that the company needs to make BuzzFeed News “a stronger financial contributor to the larger business," and doing so will involve focusing on big breaking news, culture and entertainment, celebrities, and “life on the internet.”