Buzzards settle in North Carolina town despite scare tactics

The buzzards have chosen the town of Bunn as a meeting place for the past year, and they're congregating at every available location, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. On Wednesday, there were 28 buzzards perched on a cellular tower and another 21 at the high school across the street.

Ally Leggett said she counted 58 buzzards in her yard, on the roof, along the fence and atop the garage at one point. She said the unwelcome visitors would perch on her chimney and peck at the bricks, pulling them down. Other locals say the buzzards ate the roof vents off a restaurant in the town about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh.