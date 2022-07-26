journal-news logo
X

Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for $2.8M

This photo provided on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, by Sotheby's, shows a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969, which sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction. (Courtesy of Sotheby's via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, by Sotheby's, shows a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969, which sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction. (Courtesy of Sotheby's via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 41 minutes ago
Buzz Aldrin’s jacket worn on his historic first mission to the moon’s surface in 1969 has been auctioned off to a bidder for nearly $2.8 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Buzz Aldrin's jacket worn on his historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969 has been auctioned off to a bidder for nearly $2.8 million.

The $2,772,500 paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction, according to Sotheby's, which handled the sale. The unidentified winning bidder, who participated by phone, outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes.

The jacket displays Aldrin’s name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder. It is made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta cloth that was incorporated in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967, according to Sotheby's.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Apollo 11 astronauts Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, left, lunar module pilot, Neil Armstrong, center, flight commander, and Lt. Michael Collins, right, command module pilot, stand next to their spacecraft in 1969. A jacket worn by Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969, sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Anonymous

FILE - Apollo 11 astronauts Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, left, lunar module pilot, Neil Armstrong, center, flight commander, and Lt. Michael Collins, right, command module pilot, stand next to their spacecraft in 1969. A jacket worn by Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969, sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Anonymous

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Apollo 11 astronauts Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, left, lunar module pilot, Neil Armstrong, center, flight commander, and Lt. Michael Collins, right, command module pilot, stand next to their spacecraft in 1969. A jacket worn by Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969, sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Anonymous

Credit: Anonymous

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, by Sotheby's shows a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969, which sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction. (Courtesy of Sotheby's via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, by Sotheby's shows a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969, which sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction. (Courtesy of Sotheby's via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, by Sotheby's shows a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969, which sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction. (Courtesy of Sotheby's via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Self-described R. Kelly manager pleads guilty to stalking
2
Visa's profits jump 32% as consumers start traveling again
3
Police: California burglar forgot keys inside crime scene
4
Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats
5
Police: Woman who opened fire at Dallas airport shot at cop
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top