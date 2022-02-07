Buyers scramble to get scarce Beijing Olympics souvenirs

Dolls of mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a panda in a winter coat, sold out Monday after buyers waited in line overnight in freezing weather.

People showed up with stools Sunday night outside the Gongmei Emporium on the Wangfujing pedestrian mall in central Beijing. Some were from a mini-industry of people who are paid to wait in line to buy the latest smartphones and other consumer crazes for clients.