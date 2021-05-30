Buttigieg urges travelers to respect mask mandates on planes

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say that fully vaccinated people can go without face coverings inside and outside various public areas.

“These rules and regulations and these bodies of guidance always evolve with the science,” Buttigieg said.

His admonition comes after the Federal Aviation Administration announced last week it was proposing civil penalties as high as $15,000 against five passengers for violations that included allegedly assaulting and yelling at flight attendants.

Southwest Airlines last week also banned a woman accused of punching a flight attendant shortly after a plane from Sacramento, California, landed in San Diego on May 23. The airline said the passenger ignored instructions from the flight attendant before assaulting her. San Diego Harbor Police arrested Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, and charged her with felony battery.

Over the weekend, both Southwest and American Airlines said they would hold off on resuming alcoholic beverage services because of recent incidents of passenger disruption.

The FAA says reports of unruly passenger behavior has been on the rise this year as more travelers return to the skies. According to the agency, from Jan. 1 through May 24, there were roughly 2,500 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including about 1,900 reports of people refusing to comply with the federal mask mandate.

Buttigieg spoke on ABC's “This Week” and CNN's “State of the Union.”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a press conference at the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. office space in downtown Atlanta, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer