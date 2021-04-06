Businesses and philanthropy unite to fight racial wealth gap

According to the most recent Federal Reserve statistics available, white families have an average of $171,000 in net worth – including savings, investments and home ownership. For Black families, it's $17,600.

Economists say that closing the racial wealth gap would significantly benefit the nation as a whole. According to a McKinsey & Company report, wealth equity could raise U.S. GDP by $1.5 trillion within 10 years.

“The key to narrowing the racial health gap is to narrow the racial wealth gap,” Michelle Williams, Dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, which also joined the initiative, said in a statement. “The two go hand in hand, and we will all be the beneficiaries of a more equitable and just society.”

Other companies are also working on the issue. United Airlines announced Tuesday that it will open its own flight academy to train 5,000 new pilots this decade, with plans for half of them to be women or people of color to increase diversity at the airline.

The foundation Robin Hood, also a member, will incubate the initiative, which will accept other member organizations beyond the 10 inaugural groups announced Tuesday. Further research for new practices that can be used to reduce the racial wealth gap will come from another initiative member, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Also part of NinetyToZero's inaugural class of organizations: The ACLU, Lord Abbett, McKinsey & Co., and SKDKnickerbocker.

“Closing the racial wealth gap is more than a zero-sum game,” Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore said in a statement. “When Black families have economic security and agency, everyone benefits. Now is the time to be reflective, bold and transparent. And we urge and encourage companies and organizations across the country to join us and ensure Black Americans obtain equitable access to wealth, permanently transforming the country’s economic landscape for the better.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.