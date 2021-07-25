Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 45 injured

The 45 injured were transferred to the hospitals in Slavonski Brod. Hospital chief Josip Samardzic said eight people had serious injuries.

Health Minister Vili Baros later said 15 minors were passengers and that one girl was seriously injured.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed “sadness and grief” and extended his condolences to the relatives of the people who died in the crash and the people of Kosovo.

“We hope the injured will recover,” Plenkovic tweeted.

Kosovo sent its interior minster to Croatia, as top officials offered condolence to the families of the victims and expressed hope for the swift recovery of the injured.

President Vjosa Osmani, who is in Tokyo at the Olympic Games, extended her sorrow in a message on Facebook.

“With our heart and in spirit, we are close to the families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy," Osmani said. “It is an indescribable pain and a great loss."

The highway where the crash happened is a key traffic artery through Croatia which is busy over the summer because of tourism and foreign workers traveling home from Western Europe.

Emergency crews work at the site of a bus accident near Slavonski Brod, Croatia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring at least 30 others, police said. (AP Photo/Luka Safundzic, SBonline) Credit: Luka Safundzic Credit: Luka Safundzic